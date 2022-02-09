Kashyap Tele Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 20.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Kashyap Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Kashyap Tele shares closed at 0.68 on March 03, 2015 (BSE)