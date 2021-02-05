Kashyap Tele Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 3.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 90.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Kashyap Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Kashyap Tele shares closed at 0.68 on March 03, 2015 (BSE)