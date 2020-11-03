Karur Vysya Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 601.49 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karur Vysya Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 601.49 crore in September 2020 up 0.87% from Rs. 596.28 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.89 crore in September 2020 up 81.41% from Rs. 63.33 crore in September 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 448.76 crore in September 2020 up 4.08% from Rs. 431.16 crore in September 2019.
Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2019.
Karur Vysya shares closed at 32.10 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -43.54% over the last 12 months.
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,140.30
|1,112.11
|1,193.24
|(b) Income on Investment
|246.19
|241.35
|300.21
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|6.53
|20.88
|41.63
|(d) Others
|1.68
|1.76
|2.43
|Other Income
|271.56
|317.13
|277.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|793.21
|814.26
|941.23
|Employees Cost
|220.55
|213.64
|212.99
|Other Expenses
|203.74
|191.45
|229.86
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|448.76
|473.88
|431.16
|Provisions And Contingencies
|284.73
|337.57
|365.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|164.03
|136.31
|65.99
|Tax
|49.14
|30.81
|2.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|114.89
|105.50
|63.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|114.89
|105.50
|63.33
|Equity Share Capital
|159.86
|159.86
|159.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.44
|1.32
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.44
|1.32
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.44
|1.32
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.44
|1.32
|0.79
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|3,998.43
|4,055.66
|4,391.03
|ii) Net NPA
|1,428.20
|1,585.23
|2,118.35
|i) % of Gross NPA
|7.93
|8.34
|8.89
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.99
|3.44
|4.50
|Return on Assets %
|0.63
|0.59
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am