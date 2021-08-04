MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karur Vysya Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 637.90 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karur Vysya Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 637.90 crore in June 2021 up 13.54% from Rs. 561.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.87 crore in June 2021 up 3.19% from Rs. 105.50 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 428.59 crore in June 2021 down 9.56% from Rs. 473.88 crore in June 2020.

Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2020.

Close

Karur Vysya shares closed at 48.00 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 49.53% over the last 12 months.

Karur Vysya Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,118.031,096.481,112.11
(b) Income on Investment218.56219.70241.35
(c) Int. on balances With RBI38.3832.4520.88
(d) Others0.970.681.76
Other Income219.99216.47317.13
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended738.04736.71814.26
Employees Cost227.35351.21213.64
Other Expenses201.95228.08191.45
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies428.59249.78473.88
Provisions And Contingencies264.0471.45337.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax164.55178.33136.31
Tax55.6873.9630.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.87104.37105.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.87104.37105.50
Equity Share Capital159.86159.86159.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.361.311.32
Diluted EPS1.361.311.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.361.311.32
Diluted EPS1.361.311.32
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,167.494,142.874,055.66
ii) Net NPA1,844.611,719.391,585.23
i) % of Gross NPA7.977.858.34
ii) % of Net NPA3.693.413.44
Return on Assets %0.570.550.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karur Vysya #Karur Vysya Bank #Results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:44 pm

