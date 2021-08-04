Karur Vysya Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 637.90 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 637.90 crore in June 2021 up 13.54% from Rs. 561.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.87 crore in June 2021 up 3.19% from Rs. 105.50 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 428.59 crore in June 2021 down 9.56% from Rs. 473.88 crore in June 2020.

Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2020.

Karur Vysya shares closed at 48.00 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 49.53% over the last 12 months.