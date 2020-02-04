Karur Vysya Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 577.21 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 577.21 crore in December 2019 down 0.62% from Rs. 580.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2019 down 28.92% from Rs. 21.20 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 384.73 crore in December 2019 down 9.48% from Rs. 425.01 crore in December 2018.

Karur Vysya EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2018.

Karur Vysya shares closed at 47.35 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -44.91% over the last 12 months.