App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 25, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 profit tanks 77% on massive 81% jump in provisions, asset quality weakens

Karur Vysya Bank said its gross NPA divergence for the financial year 2016-17 stood at Rs 651 crore and net NPA divergence at Rs 202 crore while the provision divergence for the same year was also at Rs 202 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has reported a sharp 76.8 percent decline year-on-year in profit at Rs 50.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, dented by massive jump in bad loans provisions.

Profit the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal was at Rs 217.6 crore, the banks said in its filing.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 10.8 percent to Rs 643 crore compared to year-ago period.

Provisions for bad loans shot up 81 percent year-on-year (up 21 percent sequentially) to Rs 394.2 crore in Q4FY18.

related news

Asset quality weakened further as gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter inched up to 6.56 percent against 5.94 percent in previous quarter. Net NPAs were also higher at 4.16 percent against 3.88 percent in December quarter.

Other income or non-interest income fell 10 percent year-on-year to Rs 208.65 crore and operating profit declined 5.4 percent to Rs 480 crore for March quarter.

Karur Vysya Bank said its gross NPA divergence for the financial year 2016-17 stood at Rs 651 crore and net NPA divergence at Rs 202 crore while the provision divergence for the same year was also at Rs 202 crore.

Net profit after adjusting provision divergence was at Rs 474 crore for FY17 against reported profit at Rs 606 crore.

FY17 gross NPA divergence of Rs 650.9 crore was 1.59 percent of the loan book.

At 12:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 99.40, up Rs 4.50, or 4.74 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

tags #Karur Vysya Bank #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.