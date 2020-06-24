App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 40% at Rs 83.7 crore

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 60.02 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter period of preceding fiscal year 2018-19.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday reported 39.5 percent jump in net profit at Rs 83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources, even as provisioning went up substantially.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 60.02 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter period of preceding fiscal year 2018-19.

The bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies during March quarter of FY20 were raised to Rs 429.27 crore as against Rs 352.34 crore in the year-ago period, Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,803.15 crore from Rs 1,746.04 crore in Q4 of 2018-19.

related news

Even as interest income fell to Rs 1,456.16 crore in March quarter from Rs 1,473.59 crore a year ago, other income rose to Rs 346.99 crore from Rs 272.45 crore.

On the asset front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the bank remained elevated at 8.68 percent (Rs 4,212.77 crore) of gross advances as of March 31, 2020.

Gross NPAs stood at 8.79 percent (Rs 4,449.57 crore) of gross advances at the end of March 2019.

Net NPAs, however, improved to 3.92 percent (Rs 1,808.65 crore) from 4.98 percent (Rs 2,420.34 crore) a year ago.

For fiscal year 2019-20, Karur Vysya Bank's net profit rose 11.5 percent to Rs 235.02 crore from Rs 210.87 crore in 2018-19.

Income during the year increased 5.4 percent to Rs 7,144.60 crore from Rs 6,778.59 crore in 2018-19.

The lender said it has exercised the option of lower tax system brought in by the government in October last year, and accordingly provision for income tax for quarter and year ended March 2020 and remeasurement of deferred tax liability and assets have been made.

"Deferred tax assets (DTA) of Rs 45.95 crore has been recognised on provision for standard assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was hitherto not recognised by bank," it said.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday closed 2.79 percent lower at Rs 31.35 apiece on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Business #Karur Vysya Bank #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely: Mike Pompeo

US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely: Mike Pompeo

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.