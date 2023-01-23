English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Karur Vysya Bank Q3 profit surges 56% to Rs 289 crore

    Total income increased to Rs 2,013 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,600 crore in the year-ago period

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST
    Karur Vysya Bank's net NPAs too eased to 0.89 per cent from 2.55 per cent.

    Karur Vysya Bank's net NPAs too eased to 0.89 per cent from 2.55 per cent.

    Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in profit at Rs 289 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, helped by a rise in interest income and decline in bad loans.

    Its net profit stood at Rs 185 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.

    Total income increased to Rs 2,013 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,600 crore in the year-ago period, the old generation private sector bank said in a regulatory filing.

    At the same time, interest income rose to Rs 1,695 crore as against Rs 1,405 crore in the same quarter a year ago.