Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit rises marginally to Rs 109 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday reported a marginal growth in its net profit to Rs 109 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 106 crore a year ago.

The total income of the bank fell to Rs 1,596 crore during Q1FY22 from Rs 1,693 crore in Q1FY21, Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank's net interest income rose by 14 percent to Rs 638 crore from Rs 562 crore.

Its net interest margin stood at 3.55 percent, KVB said.

The bank said there is an improved credit off-take in the retail and business segment as well as in the jewel loan portfolio, backed by digital processing and improved sourcing of loans through various channels, which aided the credit growth.

Jewel loan portfolio registered 33 percent year-on-year growth to Rs 13,206 crore as of June 30, it added.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were trimmed to Rs 264 crore for the quarter, against Rs 337.57 crore in the year-ago period. It was up sequentially from Rs 71.45 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to 7.97 percent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, from 8.34 percent a year ago.

The net NPAs or bad loans, however, were up at 3.69 percent, as against 3.44 percent.

The credit portfolio grew by 8 percent, and gross advances were Rs 52,315 crore.

The total business as of June 30, 2021, stood at Rs 1,16,713 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.4 percent.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) was recorded at 72.40 percent (against 72.74 percent a year ago).

Basel III CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio) increased to 19.06 percent (with a CET1 ratio of 17.04 percent), from 18.14 percent a year ago June quarter, the bank said.

KVB shares closed 0.94 percent down at Rs 47.50 apiece on BSE.