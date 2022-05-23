HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karur Vysya Bank: Improvement continues, ripe for re-rating

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The stock of Karur Vysya Bank offers immense upside because of a valuation rerating once the current market volatility gives way to stability

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB, CMP: Rs 44.5 M Cap: Rs 3,560 crore) saw a steady improvement in all operating parameters in Q4 FY22 — be it asset quality, interest margin, or business growth. The guidance for FY23 seems achievable in the context of the improved performance. The stock has underperformed the Nifty and the Bank Nifty in the past six months, despite the improved show, thereby making the valuation extremely attractive at 0.4X FY24e adjusted book. We see enough...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers