Kartik Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 1905.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 1905.31% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 205.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Kartik Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.

Kartik Invest shares closed at 693.00 on September 16, 2022 (BSE)