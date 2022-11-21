Karnavati Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 255.89% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.18 0.59 0.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.18 0.59 0.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.10 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.16 0.63 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.11 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 0.23 -0.47 Other Income -- -- 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 0.23 -0.47 Interest 0.07 -- 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.93 0.23 -0.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.93 0.23 -0.48 Tax 0.23 0.06 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.70 0.17 -0.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.70 0.17 -0.48 Equity Share Capital 10.05 10.05 10.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.69 0.17 -0.47 Diluted EPS 0.69 0.17 -0.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.69 0.17 -0.47 Diluted EPS 0.69 0.17 -0.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited