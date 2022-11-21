Karnavati Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 255.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 255.89% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 246.48% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 312.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
Karnavati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.
|Karnavati Fin shares closed at 97.40 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 391.92% returns over the last 6 months and 377.45% over the last 12 months.
|Karnavati Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.18
|0.59
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.18
|0.59
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.16
|0.63
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|0.23
|-0.47
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|0.23
|-0.47
|Interest
|0.07
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.23
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.93
|0.23
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.23
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.70
|0.17
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.70
|0.17
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|0.17
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|0.17
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|0.17
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|0.17
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited