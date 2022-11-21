Karnavati Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 255.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 255.89% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 246.48% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 312.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Karnavati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.