Karnavati Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 19.83% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 137.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 132.16% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 5.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.03% returns over the last 6 months and 175.46% over the last 12 months.