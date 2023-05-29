English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Karnavati Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 19.83% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 19.83% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 137.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 132.16% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    Karnavati Fin shares closed at 5.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.03% returns over the last 6 months and 175.46% over the last 12 months.

    Karnavati Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.010.691.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.010.691.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.080.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----1.97
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.110.251.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.510.351.68
    Other Income-0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.550.391.71
    Interest0.250.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.800.381.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.800.381.70
    Tax-0.200.100.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.590.281.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.590.281.60
    Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.281.59
    Diluted EPS-0.060.281.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.281.59
    Diluted EPS-0.060.281.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Karnavati Fin #Karnavati Finance #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:11 pm