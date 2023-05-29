Karnavati Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 19.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 19.83% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 137.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 132.16% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.
Karnavati Fin shares closed at 5.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.03% returns over the last 6 months and 175.46% over the last 12 months.
|Karnavati Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|0.69
|1.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|0.69
|1.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.08
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-1.97
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|0.25
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|0.35
|1.68
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.39
|1.71
|Interest
|0.25
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|0.38
|1.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|0.38
|1.70
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|0.28
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|0.28
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.28
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.28
|1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.28
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.28
|1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited