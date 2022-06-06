Karnavati Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 54.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 54.31% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 1314.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Karnavati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 28.00 on January 01, 1970 (BSE)