    Karnavati Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 307.34% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 117.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    Karnavati Fin shares closed at 3.72 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -79.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.

    Karnavati Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.571.010.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.571.010.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.410.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.531.110.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.510.23
    Other Income---0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.550.23
    Interest0.320.25--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.800.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.800.23
    Tax---0.200.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.590.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.590.17
    Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.060.17
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.060.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.060.17
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.060.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

