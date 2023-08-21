Karnavati Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 307.34% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 117.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 3.72 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -79.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.