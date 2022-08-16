Karnavati Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 28.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 28.8% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 198.14% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 235.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Karnavati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 29.70 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.48% returns over the last 6 months and 95.39% over the last 12 months.