Karnavati Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2021 up 23.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 267.17% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 213.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 15.50 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and -13.41% over the last 12 months.