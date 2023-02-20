Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 99.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 99.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 144.32% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 161.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.