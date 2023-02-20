 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 99.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 99.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 144.32% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 161.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Karnavati Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.69 1.18 0.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.69 1.18 0.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.10 0.10
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.84
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.08 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 1.00 -0.67
Other Income 0.04 -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 1.00 -0.63
Interest 0.01 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.38 0.93 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.38 0.93 -0.64
Tax 0.10 0.23 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 0.70 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 0.70 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 10.05 10.05 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.69 -0.64
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.69 -0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.69 -0.64
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.69 -0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited