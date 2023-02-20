Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 99.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 99.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 144.32% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 161.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Karnavati Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 181.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 505.83% returns over the last 6 months and 678.37% over the last 12 months.