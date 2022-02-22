Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 11.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 11.81% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 393.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 373.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 23.35 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.59% returns over the last 6 months and 24.20% over the last 12 months.