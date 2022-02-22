Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 11.81% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 11.81% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 393.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 373.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.
Karnavati Fin shares closed at 23.35 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.59% returns over the last 6 months and 24.20% over the last 12 months.
|Karnavati Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.33
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.33
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.84
|0.63
|0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.47
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.47
|0.23
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.48
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.48
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.48
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.48
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-0.47
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-0.47
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-0.47
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-0.47
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited