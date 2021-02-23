English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 26.07% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnavati Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 26.07% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 74.15% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 41.03% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Karnavati Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2019.

Close

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 18.80 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)

Karnavati Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.390.270.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.390.270.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.00--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.080.13
Depreciation0.000.00--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.030.47-0.32
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.040.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.23-0.340.39
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.23-0.340.39
Interest0.010.01-0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.22-0.350.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.22-0.350.94
Tax0.00-0.040.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.22-0.310.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.22-0.310.85
Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.22-0.310.84
Diluted EPS0.22-0.310.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.22-0.310.84
Diluted EPS0.22-0.310.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Karnavati Fin #Karnavati Finance #Results
first published: Feb 23, 2021 01:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.