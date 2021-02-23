Karnavati Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 26.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 26.07% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 74.15% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 41.03% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Karnavati Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2019.

Karnavati Fin shares closed at 18.80 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)