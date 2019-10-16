Karnataka Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 498.72 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 498.72 crore in September 2019 up 6.63% from Rs. 467.71 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.91 crore in September 2019 down 5.32% from Rs. 111.86 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 413.43 crore in September 2019 up 16.02% from Rs. 356.33 crore in September 2018.

Karnataka Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.96 in September 2018.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 70.65 on October 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.69% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.