Karnataka Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 459.14 crore, down 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 459.14 crore in March 2021 down 13.26% from Rs. 529.3 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2021 up 14.83% from Rs. 27.31 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 383.69 crore in March 2021 down 2% from Rs. 391.54 crore in March 2020.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2020.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 70.85 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.74% returns over the last 6 months and 104.47% over the last 12 months.