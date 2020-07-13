Karnataka Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 535.12 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 535.12 crore in June 2020 up 8.19% from Rs. 494.59 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.38 crore in June 2020 up 11.95% from Rs. 175.42 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 677.04 crore in June 2020 up 93.43% from Rs. 350.01 crore in June 2019.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2019.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 47.20 on July 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -48.08% over the last 12 months.