Karnataka Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 494.59 crore, up 5.55% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 494.59 crore in June 2019 up 5.55% from Rs. 468.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.42 crore in June 2019 up 7.46% from Rs. 163.24 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 350.01 crore in June 2019 down 5.12% from Rs. 368.88 crore in June 2018.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.78 in June 2018.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 100.05 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.96% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.