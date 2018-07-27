Karnataka Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 468.58 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,105.79 1,080.08 949.83 (b) Income on Investment 270.49 267.57 332.63 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 2.02 0.78 11.97 (d) Others 29.34 94.61 36.11 Other Income 208.80 294.51 217.39 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 939.06 901.53 906.12 Employees Cost 110.50 141.82 137.41 Other Expenses 198.00 218.87 194.70 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 368.88 475.33 309.70 Provisions And Contingencies 222.06 541.75 198.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 146.82 -66.42 110.82 Tax -16.42 -77.42 -23.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.24 11.00 133.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.24 11.00 133.85 Equity Share Capital 282.62 282.62 282.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 4,711.32 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74 Diluted EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74 Diluted EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 2,296.53 2,376.07 1,690.87 ii) Net NPA 1,395.97 1,400.51 1,229.84 i) % of Gross NPA 4.72 4.92 4.34 ii) % of Net NPA 2.92 2.96 3.20 Return on Assets % 0.91 0.06 0.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited