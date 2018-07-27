App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:21 PM IST

Karnataka Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 468.58 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 468.58 crore and net profit was Rs 163.24 crore.

 
 
Karnataka Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 468.58 crore and net profit was Rs 163.24 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 424.42 crore and net profit was Rs 133.85 crore..
Karnataka Bank shares closed at 115.25 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.94% returns over the last 6 months and -26.36% over the last 12 months.
Karnataka Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,105.79 1,080.08 949.83
(b) Income on Investment 270.49 267.57 332.63
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 2.02 0.78 11.97
(d) Others 29.34 94.61 36.11
Other Income 208.80 294.51 217.39
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 939.06 901.53 906.12
Employees Cost 110.50 141.82 137.41
Other Expenses 198.00 218.87 194.70
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 368.88 475.33 309.70
Provisions And Contingencies 222.06 541.75 198.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.82 -66.42 110.82
Tax -16.42 -77.42 -23.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.24 11.00 133.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.24 11.00 133.85
Equity Share Capital 282.62 282.62 282.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 4,711.32 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74
Diluted EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74
Diluted EPS 5.78 0.39 4.74
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 2,296.53 2,376.07 1,690.87
ii) Net NPA 1,395.97 1,400.51 1,229.84
i) % of Gross NPA 4.72 4.92 4.34
ii) % of Net NPA 2.92 2.96 3.20
Return on Assets % 0.91 0.06 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Karnataka Bank #Results

