Karnataka Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 614.05 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnataka Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 614.05 crore in December 2020 up 20.94% from Rs. 507.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.38 crore in December 2020 up 9.94% from Rs. 123.14 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 437.97 crore in December 2020 down 12.72% from Rs. 501.79 crore in December 2019.

Karnataka Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.36 in December 2019.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 67.75 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.

Karnataka Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,271.501,294.011,271.28
(b) Income on Investment288.34273.35293.60
(c) Int. on balances With RBI6.636.3611.74
(d) Others29.0329.9944.93
Other Income273.12329.81402.13
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended981.451,028.841,113.80
Employees Cost267.25204.62186.46
Other Expenses181.95199.63221.63
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies437.97500.43501.79
Provisions And Contingencies214.18322.13314.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax223.79178.30187.09
Tax88.4158.8663.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.38119.44123.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.38119.44123.14
Equity Share Capital310.88310.88282.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.353.844.36
Diluted EPS4.353.844.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.353.844.36
Diluted EPS4.353.844.36
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,706.572,188.802,777.46
ii) Net NPA923.981,194.602,058.04
i) % of Gross NPA3.163.974.99
ii) % of Net NPA1.742.213.75
Return on Assets %0.640.560.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karnataka Bank #Results
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:00 am

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

