Karnataka Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 614.05 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 614.05 crore in December 2020 up 20.94% from Rs. 507.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.38 crore in December 2020 up 9.94% from Rs. 123.14 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 437.97 crore in December 2020 down 12.72% from Rs. 501.79 crore in December 2019.

Karnataka Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.36 in December 2019.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 67.75 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.