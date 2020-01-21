Karnataka Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 507.75 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 507.75 crore in December 2019 up 4.06% from Rs. 487.95 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.14 crore in December 2019 down 12.3% from Rs. 140.41 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 501.79 crore in December 2019 up 25.33% from Rs. 400.37 crore in December 2018.

Karnataka Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2018.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 74.85 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.15% returns over the last 6 months and -37.75% over the last 12 months.