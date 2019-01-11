Karnataka Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 487.95 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 487.95 crore in December 2018 up 8.08% from Rs. 451.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.41 crore in December 2018 up 60.69% from Rs. 87.38 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 400.37 crore in December 2018 up 24.38% from Rs. 321.90 crore in December 2017.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2017.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 98.30 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.94% returns over the last 6 months and -39.02% over the last 12 months.