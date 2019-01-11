App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 487.95 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karnataka Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 487.95 crore in December 2018 up 8.08% from Rs. 451.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.41 crore in December 2018 up 60.69% from Rs. 87.38 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 400.37 crore in December 2018 up 24.38% from Rs. 321.90 crore in December 2017.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2017.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 98.30 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.94% returns over the last 6 months and -39.02% over the last 12 months.

Karnataka Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,214.97 1,152.36 1,042.52
(b) Income on Investment 276.23 279.33 272.13
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 5.73 5.27 1.59
(d) Others 17.49 15.65 16.00
Other Income 301.37 201.20 194.62
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,026.47 984.90 880.76
Employees Cost 180.76 110.85 121.39
Other Expenses 208.19 201.73 202.81
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 400.37 356.33 321.90
Provisions And Contingencies 208.99 193.22 196.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 191.38 163.11 125.50
Tax 50.97 51.25 38.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.41 111.86 87.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.41 111.86 87.38
Equity Share Capital 282.62 282.62 282.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.97 3.96 3.09
Diluted EPS 4.97 3.96 3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.97 3.96 3.09
Diluted EPS 4.97 3.96 3.09
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 2,345.93 2,371.62 1,784.31
ii) Net NPA 1,560.94 1,497.68 1,262.96
i) % of Gross NPA 4.45 4.66 3.97
ii) % of Net NPA 3.00 3.00 2.85
Return on Assets % 0.74 0.61 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karnataka Bank #Results

