you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Bank Q2 net profit up 20% at Rs 112 crore

Net Interest Income up 4 percent at Rs 467.7 crore against Rs 440.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Karnataka Bank has come out with its Q2 numbers. The company's Q2 (July- Sept) profit was up 20 percent at Rs 112 crore against Rs 93.4 crore, YoY.

Net Interest Income was up 4 percent at Rs 467.7 crore against Rs 440.2 crore.

Gross NPA was down at 4.66 percent against 4.72 percent, while net NPA was at 3 percent versus 2.92 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute term net NPA increased to Rs 1,497.7 crore from Rs 1396 crore, while gross NPA was up at Rs 2,371.6 crore against Rs 2,296.5 crore, QoQ.

Provisions stood at Rs 193.2 crore, while loan growth was at 19.5 percent.

At 14:30 hrs Karnataka Bank was quoting at Rs 99.30, up Rs 0.95, or 0.97 percent.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 02:35 pm

