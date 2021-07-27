Karnataka Bank Q1 net profit declines 46% to Rs 106 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private sector Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported a nearly 46 percent fall in net profit at Rs 106.08 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, mainly on account of decreased treasury income.

The lender's net profit stood at Rs 196.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations dropped to Rs 1,759.41 crore, as against Rs 2,134.63 crore in Q1 FY21, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, profit grew by 238.26 percent from Rs 31.36 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

"However, on year on year basis the profit declined by 45.98 percent, mainly on account of decreased treasury income," it said.

Interest income fell to Rs 1,523.50 crore during April-June period of 2021-22, from Rs 1,615.71 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies for the reported quarter were brought down to Rs 368.08 crore from Rs 509.07 crore.

The bank's asset quality showed impairment on a gross basis, as the non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.82 percent of the gross advances by end of June 2021 from 4.64 percent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs or bad loans were stable at 3 percent as compared to 3.01 percent.Sequentially, the bad loans proportion fell in both the cases.

Capital adequacy ratio improved to 14.58 percent as compared to 13.44 percent as of June 30, 2020, it said.

"Inspite of the hardships posed by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, bank has been able to continue its satisfactory performance during the first quarter of the current year also," said Mahabaleshwara M S, managing director and CEO of the bank.

The core business is expected to do well going forward, besides further improving the asset quality, he added.

The board of the bank also approved raising further capital through qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to 150,000,000 equity shares.

It also approved raising the borrowing power by issuing debt securities (subordinated tier 2 bonds) in order to augment capital of the bank.

Karnataka Bank said it will seek shareholders' approval on these two resolutions in the ensuing annual general meeting in September.

The bank's stock closed 1.17 percent down at Rs 59.05 apiece on BSE.