App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Bank posts highest ever quarterly profit at Rs 163 cr in Q1, up 22%

Operating profit during the quarter grew by 19.11 percent to Rs 368.88 crore while other income fell 3.95 percent to Rs 208.80 crore compared to year-ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has reported highest ever quarterly profit at Rs 163.2 crore, a growth of 22 percent over Rs 133.85 crore recorded in same period last year. The growth was driven by the improvement in asset quality, higher net interest income and operating income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 10.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 468.6 crore for the quarter ended June.

"Highest ever quarterly profit, historically high CD ratio, reduction in slippages, moderating NPAs, improved NIM & NII etc., are clear indications of robustness of future growth prospects of the bank," Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director & CEO said.

The deposits of the bank increased 11.56 percent year-on-year to Rs 62,725 crore while advances growth was 24.28 percent at Rs 47,731 crore in Q1.

related news

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) were lower at 4.72 percent (against 4.92 percent QoQ) and net NPA also declined at 2.92 percent (compared to 2.96 percent QoQ) in Q1FY18.

Provisions for bad loans in Q1 increased 11.55 percent to Rs 222 crore compared to Rs 199 crore reported in same period last year, but fell sharply by 59 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 57.21 percent for the quarter ended June, from 41.1 percent in March quarter.

Operating profit during the quarter grew by 19.11 percent to Rs 368.88 crore while other income fell 3.95 percent to Rs 208.80 crore compared to year-ago.

The stock price closed at Rs 124.25, up Rs 5.70, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #Karnataka Bank #Results

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.