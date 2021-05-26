MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karnataka Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 459.14 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Karnataka Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 459.14 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 383.69 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Karnataka Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 70.85 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.74% returns over the last 6 months and 104.47% over the last 12 months.

Close
Karnataka Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,073.131,271.501,271.28
(b) Income on Investment302.86288.34293.60
(c) Int. on balances With RBI8.016.6311.74
(d) Others33.4929.0344.93
Other Income373.21273.12372.13
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended958.35981.451,113.80
Employees Cost239.78267.25186.46
Other Expenses208.88181.96191.63
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies383.69437.96501.79
Provisions And Contingencies341.83214.18314.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.86223.78187.09
Tax10.5088.4163.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.36135.37123.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.36135.37123.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.36135.37123.14
Equity Share Capital310.88310.88282.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,866.14----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.014.354.36
Diluted EPS1.014.35--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.014.354.36
Diluted EPS1.014.35--
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,588.411,706.572,777.46
ii) Net NPA1,642.10923.982,058.04
i) % of Gross NPA4.913.164.99
ii) % of Net NPA3.181.743.75
Return on Assets %0.150.640.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karnataka Bank #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.