Karnataka Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 459.14 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Dec'19 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,073.13 1,271.50 1,271.28 (b) Income on Investment 302.86 288.34 293.60 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 8.01 6.63 11.74 (d) Others 33.49 29.03 44.93 Other Income 373.21 273.12 372.13 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 958.35 981.45 1,113.80 Employees Cost 239.78 267.25 186.46 Other Expenses 208.88 181.96 191.63 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 383.69 437.96 501.79 Provisions And Contingencies 341.83 214.18 314.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.86 223.78 187.09 Tax 10.50 88.41 63.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.36 135.37 123.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.36 135.37 123.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.36 135.37 123.14 Equity Share Capital 310.88 310.88 282.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 5,866.14 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.01 4.35 4.36 Diluted EPS 1.01 4.35 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.01 4.35 4.36 Diluted EPS 1.01 4.35 -- NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 2,588.41 1,706.57 2,777.46 ii) Net NPA 1,642.10 923.98 2,058.04 i) % of Gross NPA 4.91 3.16 4.99 ii) % of Net NPA 3.18 1.74 3.75 Return on Assets % 0.15 0.64 0.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited