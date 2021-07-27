MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karnataka Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 574.79 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Karnataka Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 574.79 crore in June 2021 up 7.41% from Rs. 535.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.91 crore in June 2021 down 46.07% from Rs. 196.38 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 414.04 crore in June 2021 down 38.85% from Rs. 677.04 crore in June 2020.

Karnataka Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.32 in June 2020.

Close

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 59.80 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.91% over the last 12 months.

Karnataka Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,161.291,073.131,298.65
(b) Income on Investment316.68302.86277.80
(c) Int. on balances With RBI15.588.018.98
(d) Others29.9533.4930.28
Other Income235.88373.21518.92
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended948.71958.351,080.59
Employees Cost224.54239.78201.65
Other Expenses172.09208.88175.35
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies414.04383.69677.04
Provisions And Contingencies368.08341.83509.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax45.9641.86167.97
Tax-59.9510.50-28.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.9131.36196.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.9131.36196.38
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.9131.36196.38
Equity Share Capital310.88310.88310.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--5,866.14--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.411.016.32
Diluted EPS3.391.016.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.411.016.32
Diluted EPS3.391.016.32
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,549.062,588.412,557.64
ii) Net NPA1,552.951,642.101,630.65
i) % of Gross NPA0.054.914.64
ii) % of Net NPA0.033.183.01
Return on Assets %--0.150.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karnataka Bank #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 09:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.