Karnataka Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 574.79 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 574.79 crore in June 2021 up 7.41% from Rs. 535.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.91 crore in June 2021 down 46.07% from Rs. 196.38 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 414.04 crore in June 2021 down 38.85% from Rs. 677.04 crore in June 2020.

Karnataka Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.32 in June 2020.

Karnataka Bank shares closed at 59.80 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.91% over the last 12 months.