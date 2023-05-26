Karma Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 40.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 40.32% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2023 up 266.79% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2023 up 1425% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Karma Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

Karma Energy shares closed at 32.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.22% returns over the last 6 months and 7.96% over the last 12 months.