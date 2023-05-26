English
    Karma Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 40.32% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 40.32% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2023 up 266.79% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2023 up 1425% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    Karma Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

    Karma Energy shares closed at 32.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.22% returns over the last 6 months and 7.96% over the last 12 months.

    Karma Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.151.871.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.151.871.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.590.91
    Depreciation1.191.221.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.771.511.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-1.46-2.04
    Other Income4.590.160.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.99-1.30-1.51
    Interest0.040.310.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.95-1.61-2.08
    Exceptional Items4.72----
    P/L Before Tax6.67-1.61-2.08
    Tax2.41-0.200.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.26-1.41-2.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.26-1.41-2.56
    Equity Share Capital11.5711.5711.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.69-1.22-2.21
    Diluted EPS3.69-1.22-2.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.69-1.22-2.21
    Diluted EPS3.69-1.22-2.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:15 pm