Karma Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, down 16.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2022 down 16.31% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 up 52.75% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 88% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.
Karma Energy shares closed at 29.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Karma Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.93
|7.88
|2.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.93
|7.88
|2.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.68
|0.30
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.28
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|3.83
|4.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|2.10
|-3.37
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|2.20
|-3.26
|Interest
|0.57
|0.90
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|1.30
|-4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|1.30
|-4.75
|Tax
|0.47
|-0.07
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.56
|1.37
|-5.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.56
|1.37
|-5.41
|Equity Share Capital
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|1.18
|-4.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|1.18
|-4.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|1.18
|-4.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|1.18
|-4.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited