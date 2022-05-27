Karma Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, down 16.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2022 down 16.31% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 up 52.75% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 88% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Karma Energy shares closed at 29.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)