Karma Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in June 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 66.49% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 43.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Karma Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

Karma Energy shares closed at 44.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.50% returns over the last 6 months and 89.25% over the last 12 months.