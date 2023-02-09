 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Karma Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 76.32% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 202.98% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 102.3% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.

Karma Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.87 5.87 7.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.87 5.87 7.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.59 0.79 0.68
Depreciation 1.22 1.22 1.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.51 1.92 3.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 1.94 2.10
Other Income 0.16 0.20 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 2.14 2.20
Interest 0.31 0.38 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.61 1.76 1.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.61 1.76 1.30
Tax -0.20 -0.41 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.41 2.17 1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.41 2.17 1.37
Equity Share Capital 11.57 11.57 11.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 1.88 1.18
Diluted EPS -1.22 1.88 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 1.88 1.18
Diluted EPS -1.22 1.88 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited