Karma Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 76.32% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 202.98% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 102.3% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.