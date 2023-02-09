English
    Karma Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 76.32% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 202.98% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 102.3% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.

    Karma Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.875.877.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.875.877.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.790.68
    Depreciation1.221.221.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.923.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.461.942.10
    Other Income0.160.200.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.302.142.20
    Interest0.310.380.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.611.761.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.611.761.30
    Tax-0.20-0.41-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.412.171.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.412.171.37
    Equity Share Capital11.5711.5711.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.221.881.18
    Diluted EPS-1.221.881.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.221.881.18
    Diluted EPS-1.221.881.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited