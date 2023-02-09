Karma Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 76.32% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 202.98% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 102.3% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2021.
Karma Energy shares closed at 26.30 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.03% over the last 12 months.
|Karma Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|5.87
|7.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|5.87
|7.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.79
|0.68
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.22
|1.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|1.92
|3.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|1.94
|2.10
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.20
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|2.14
|2.20
|Interest
|0.31
|0.38
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|1.76
|1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|1.76
|1.30
|Tax
|-0.20
|-0.41
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|2.17
|1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|2.17
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|1.88
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|1.88
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|1.88
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|1.88
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
