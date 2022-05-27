Karma Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 up 60.98% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 91.51% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.
Karma Energy shares closed at 29.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Karma Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.03
|10.03
|2.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.03
|10.03
|2.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.89
|0.74
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.58
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.84
|4.02
|4.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|3.54
|-4.38
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|3.64
|-4.27
|Interest
|0.74
|1.31
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|2.33
|-6.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|2.33
|-6.27
|Tax
|0.35
|0.05
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.70
|2.28
|-6.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.70
|2.28
|-6.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.70
|2.28
|-6.92
|Equity Share Capital
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|1.97
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|1.97
|-5.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|1.97
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|1.97
|-5.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited