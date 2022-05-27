Karma Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 up 60.98% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 91.51% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

Karma Energy shares closed at 29.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)