Karma Energy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, up 127.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in December 2021 up 127.08% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021 up 177.45% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021 up 752.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

Karma Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.54 in December 2020.

Karma Energy shares closed at 28.35 on March 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.25% returns over the last 6 months and 74.46% over the last 12 months.