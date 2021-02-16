Karma Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 42.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2020 down 42.85% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020 down 90.43% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 down 145.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.

Karma Energy shares closed at 16.65 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.