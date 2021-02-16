Karma Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 42.85% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Karma Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2020 down 42.85% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020 down 90.43% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 down 145.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.
Karma Energy shares closed at 16.65 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.
|Karma Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.42
|11.35
|7.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.42
|11.35
|7.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.00
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.10
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.79
|0.91
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.59
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.59
|8.13
|5.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|0.74
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.15
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.39
|0.88
|0.09
|Interest
|1.72
|1.75
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-0.87
|-1.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.11
|-0.87
|-1.75
|Tax
|-1.16
|-0.28
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.94
|-0.60
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.94
|-0.60
|-1.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.94
|-0.60
|-1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-0.51
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-0.51
|-1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-0.51
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-0.51
|-1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
