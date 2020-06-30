Karda Construct Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.52 crore, down 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.52 crore in March 2020 down 20.15% from Rs. 34.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 33.46% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2020 down 16.35% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2019.

Karda Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2019.

Karda Construct shares closed at 265.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 141.03% returns over the last 6 months and 30.72% over the last 12 months.