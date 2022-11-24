Kapston Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.70 crore, up 54.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.70 crore in September 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 61.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 761.7% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 52.57% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.

Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Kapston Service shares closed at 119.20 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 42.07% over the last 12 months.