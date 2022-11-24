English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Markets Poised For Santa Rally? | Fed Impact
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kapston Service Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.70 crore, up 54.5% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kapston Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.70 crore in September 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 61.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 761.7% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 52.57% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.

    Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

    Kapston Service shares closed at 119.20 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 42.07% over the last 12 months.

    Kapston Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.7090.6261.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.7090.6261.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.571.931.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.2083.6855.06
    Depreciation1.081.121.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.381.822.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.472.071.26
    Other Income0.310.140.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.782.211.32
    Interest2.252.021.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.530.19-0.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.530.19-0.31
    Tax-0.79-1.09-0.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.311.280.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.311.280.15
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.260.15
    Diluted EPS1.301.260.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.260.15
    Diluted EPS1.301.260.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kapston Service #Kapston Services #Results
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 09:00 am