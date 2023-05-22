Kapston Service Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.05 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.05 crore in March 2023 up 28.2% from Rs. 82.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 up 34.83% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2023 up 2.38% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2022.

Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

Kapston Service shares closed at 129.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.