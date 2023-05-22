English
    Kapston Service Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.05 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kapston Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.05 crore in March 2023 up 28.2% from Rs. 82.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 up 34.83% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2023 up 2.38% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2022.

    Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

    Kapston Service shares closed at 129.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kapston Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.05107.5982.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.05107.5982.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.192.251.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.8099.6875.23
    Depreciation1.011.091.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.001.832.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.052.742.12
    Other Income1.240.380.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.293.122.38
    Interest2.502.281.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.790.840.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.790.840.51
    Tax-0.12-0.73-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.911.570.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.911.570.67
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.550.66
    Diluted EPS0.891.550.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.550.66
    Diluted EPS0.891.550.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am