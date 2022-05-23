Kapston Service Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.72 crore, up 44.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.72 crore in March 2022 up 44.1% from Rs. 57.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 up 983.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021.

Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Kapston Service shares closed at 151.10 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.70% returns over the last 6 months and 65.77% over the last 12 months.