English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kapston Service Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.15 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kapston Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.15 crore in June 2023 up 24.86% from Rs. 90.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2023 up 117.93% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 up 62.76% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

    Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2022.

    Kapston Service shares closed at 153.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.09% over the last 12 months.

    Kapston Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.15106.0590.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.15106.0590.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.571.191.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.8899.8083.68
    Depreciation0.801.011.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.382.001.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.512.052.07
    Other Income0.111.240.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.623.292.21
    Interest2.532.502.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.090.790.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.090.790.19
    Tax-0.70-0.12-1.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.790.911.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.790.911.28
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.750.891.26
    Diluted EPS2.750.891.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.750.891.26
    Diluted EPS2.750.891.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kapston Service #Kapston Services #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 12:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!