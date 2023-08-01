Kapston Service Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.15 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.15 crore in June 2023 up 24.86% from Rs. 90.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2023 up 117.93% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 up 62.76% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

Kapston Service EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2022.

Kapston Service shares closed at 153.30 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.09% over the last 12 months.