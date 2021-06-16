Kapston Facilit Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.41 crore, down 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.41 crore in March 2021 down 3.49% from Rs. 59.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 97.98% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021 down 40.34% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020.

Kapston Facilit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2020.

Kapston Facilit shares closed at 88.65 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.